Plans lodged for mixed-use development with 94 homes in Kerry Pike 

PLANS are in the pipeline for a mixed-use development which includes 94 residential units for lands in the village of Kerry Pike.

A planning application has been lodged with Cork City Council by O’Flynn Construction (Horlans) Ltd seeking permission for the construction of the housing units comprising seven four-bed detached dwellings, five three-bed detached dwellings, 19 four-bed semi-detached dwellings, 41 three-bed semi-detached dwellings, 12 three-bed terraced dwellings and 10 two-bed terraced dwellings with associated residential car parking.

The application also seeks permission for the development of two commercial units, one retail unit and a crèche with associated public amenity areas and 46 car parking spaces.

Additionally, the development would include three new vehicular accesses, public footpaths with new pedestrian accesses and the realignment of the existing road junction to allow for safer pedestrian movement.

The scheme includes the provision of public lighting, landscaping, amenity open space areas and all associated site development and infrastructural works.

If granted permission, the development would take place on a phased basis.

The subject lands, of approximately 4.5 hectares, are located on the eastern edge of the village.

The proposed development would front onto the Leemount Road which has been recently upgraded to facilitate improved access to the ‘Clonlara’ housing scheme of 144 houses to the west of the site which is now fully completed.

The site is also located close to the existing primary school in Kerry Pike and in close proximity to sports facilities.

In August last year O’Flynn Construction (Horlans) Ltd lodged a planning application for a slightly larger scheme at the site, however the application was withdrawn in September.

In documentation submitted with the application, it contends that the proposed design of the current scheme is “a successful solution to the site’s location, context, zoning, the availability of services and the presence of constraints without compromising on quality in terms of residential amenity, public and private space and accessibility”.

Cork City Council is due to make a decision on the planning application by May 23.