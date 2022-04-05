Gardaí to target joyriders in Cork city following 320% rise in thefts

GARDAÍ in Cork have commenced a new operation targetting joyriders in the city, following increased instances of vehicle theft.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Pádraig O’Sullivan asked the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee if her attention had been drawn to the recent incidents of car thefts in areas of Cork city.

At a recent Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting, it was outlined that there has been a 320% increase in theft of vehicles in Cork city in the first two months of the year, compared to last year.

Some 63 vehicles were robbed up to the end of February, compared to 15 in total for January and February 2021.

In response to the question from Deputy O’Sullivan the Justice Minister said: “Figures under the ‘Theft/taking of vehicle and related’ category of crime data, published at quarterly intervals by the CSO at Garda divisional level, illustrate that a 10-year low annual volume was reported nationwide during 2020 and 2021.

“Subsequently, there has been a return to pre-Covid levels of such crimes in many areas nationwide during 2022, with a comparable number of incidents to 2019, including in the Cork City Division.”

However, she said Gardaí in Cork were targetting these crimes specifically. “I am advised by the Garda authorities that local Garda management in Cork have initiated Operation Joyrider to combat incidences of unauthorised taking of vehicles and joyriding in Cork City Division.

“I am informed that this operation utilises location-specific patrols, intelligence-led operations, searches and arrests to combat known individuals involved in such crimes,” Ms McEntee explained.

She added:

“I am further advised that there is cooperation between plain clothes and uniform members to combat the recent escalation in crimes which involves conducting both high visibility and covert proactive patrols.

“Furthermore, I am informed that the Garda Síochána Analysis Service is assisting with the monitoring of crime trends and pinpointing locations of crimes, times of incidents, and locations of recovered vehicles, to optimise the use of resources to tackle such crimes.”