Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 07:00

Classes for second level students with autism to open in Cork town 

There will be an initial intake of six students later this year, with another six students scheduled to start in September 2023.
Classes for second level students with autism to open in Cork town 

Katie Gould, who along with other parents was involved in a campaign last year to create school places for children with autism at second level in the town, said she is thrilled her son Charlie has been offered a place.

John Bohane

THE news that Le Chéile Secondary School in Ballincollig will be providing autism classes, starting in September, has been warmly welcomed.

The co-educational secondary school, established last September, has received approval from the Department of Education for two ASD classes. There will be an initial intake of six students later this year, with another six students scheduled to start in September 2023.

Le Chéile principal Nicola Barrett said it is “fantastic” news.

“We sent out letters of offers last week,” she said. “It was great to finally have the ASD class sanctioned. It is fantastic news. We are very grateful to the department for prioritising this as well as giving us substantial accommodation for the mainstream school as well.”

Ms Barrett said they are looking forward to welcoming the new students.

“It is fantastic news for the locality, the kids, and the parents. It means an awful lot to the six families. I think there was a massive sigh of relief from a few of them.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome them to a classroom they need, deserve, and are entitled to.

“It is great to be the first secondary school in Ballincollig to open an ASD class. We hope the others will follow suit because it is something that needs to be the norm and Ballincollig is a huge town.

“We have been sanctioned two classes. We are opening one which is enough to facilitate this year’s crew, so we are deliberately keeping the second one for the following year to meet the need of next year’s sixth class students.”

Katie Gould, who along with other parents was involved in a campaign last year to create school places for children with autism at second level in the town, said she is thrilled her son Charlie has been offered a place.

“We got an email last week and it was such a relief,” she said. 

“We are very happy. It is great news for our family and the five other families.”

She said Charlie will benefit hugely when he starts in the new ASD class.

“This will give him the capacity to do better than just cope. It also gives us good security as a family.”

Ms Gould added that the news is very welcome but said she is conscious that other families in the locality are not so fortunate.

“More places need to be made available in the area for both primary and secondary school students. It is a good start with hopefully more places to follow.

“I am really conscious that we are lucky but there are others not in that position yet for both primary and secondary level.”

Read More

Autism and the search for an appropriate school space in Cork 

More in this section

Two hospitalised, one critical, following serious crash in Cork  Two hospitalised, one critical, following serious crash in Cork 
Man appears in court charged with murder of English national in West Cork in 2017 Man appears in court charged with murder of English national in West Cork in 2017
Law and justice concept Woman with 151 shoplifting convictions jailed for further offences
ballincolligcork schoolscork education
<p>Former Cork City Councillor Marion O’Sullivan has been a carer for her brother, Stephen Mackey, who has a severe intellectual disability and additional medical needs, for 15 years.</p>

'The system is absolutely chronic for people': New report highlights costs facing carers 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more