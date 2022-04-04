Man appears in court charged with murder of English national in West Cork in 2017

A 42-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of an English national at his home in West Cork nearly five years ago.

Jonathan Ustic, a 51-year-old native of Cornwall, was found dead at his rented terraced house at High Street in Skibbereen in West Cork from injuries sustained in an assault on September 24, 2017.

Andrew Nash of Parnell Street in Thurles, Co Tipperary was brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court in West Cork today where he was formally charged with the murder of Mr Ustic.

Det Sgt Kevin Long gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that gardaí arrested Mr Nash this morning at 8.05am in Parnell Street in Thurles.

Mr Nash was taken to Bandon Garda Station for questioning.

Dt Sgt Long told the court that he charged Mr Nash with one count of murder of Mr Ustic at 11.32am today at the garda station. Mr Nash made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge Colm Roberts that the DPP had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. No application was made for bail as it cannot be applied for at district level when a person is charged with murder.

Defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said that his client was reserving the right to apply for bail at High Court level. Judge Roberts assigned free legal aid in the case after he was told that Mr Nash was in receipt of social welfare payments.

Judge Roberts remanded Mr Nash in custody to appear before Bandon District Court on the April 7 next at 10.30am.

Cornwall native Jonathan Ustic who died at a house in High Street in Skibbereen on September 24th, 2017

The late Jonathan Ustic moved to Ireland in 2005. He was found with serious head injuries in a car park near his home in Skibbereen but managed to make it back to his rental accommodation on High Street where he subsequently passed away.

The father of one had previously lived in Drimoleague and Bantry in Co Cork and in Co Tipperary following his relocation from the UK in the mid 2000’s.