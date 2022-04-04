Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 17:06

Woman with 151 shoplifting convictions jailed for further offences

Margaret Deasy of Mill House, Cork Simon Community, has 206 previous convictions including 151 counts of theft.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing the jacket and being in possession of stolen property in respect of the cosmetics. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A Cork woman who has clocked up 151 convictions for shoplifting was jailed today for more offences.

Maragaret Deasy was prosecuted for one more count of shoplifting and another related to possession of property stolen from other shops.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the 33-year-old’s latest crimes.

“On January 28 the accused went to JD Sports on St Patrick’s Street where she stole a €130 North Face jacket. She was identified on CCTV.

“She was seen later in the city centre wearing identical clothing to those worn during the incident.

“When approached by gardaí she initially threw the jacket away and denied taking any jacket.

“A large quantity of items were found on her - €233 worth of perfumes and creams. The jacket was not recovered by the store,” Sgt Davis said.

Guilty plea

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing the jacket and being in possession of stolen property in respect of the cosmetics.

Margaret Deasy of Mill House, Cork Simon Community, has 206 previous convictions including 151 counts of theft.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said, “She has her own addiction difficulties and she is making good use of her time in Limerick prison in relation to those difficulties.” 

Mr Cuddigan said the accused had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted the long list of previous convictions and imposed a jail term of six months. It was backdated to March 30 when she went into custody in relation to this matter.

