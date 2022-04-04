Coastguard called out to search for missing person in East Cork

A cohort of emergency services were called into action today to search for a missing elderly person in East Cork.

Shortly after 12.30pm today, Crosshaven Coast Guard unit was tasked by An Garda Síochána along with their colleagues in Guileen Coast Guard to search for a missing elderly person in the Roches Point area.

The Crosshaven Coast Guard launched a boat search while Guileen Coastguard searched the coastline.

Thankfully the missing person was found a short time later and all units were stood down and returned to base.

The Coast Guard issued a reminder that members of the public should always alert emergency services if you think someone is missing or in need of assistance.

“Remember if you see someone in trouble, have someone missing, or think somebody may need help. Dial 999/112 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard”