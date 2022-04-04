Fundraiser held in memory of Conor King proves a huge success

A very successful fundraiser was held in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and in memory of the late Conor King last weekend.

Over 150 people participated in the first event which was a sea swim at Myrtleville Beach which was held last Saturday, April 2.

The second fundraising event was held in Rochestown Park Hotel Leisure Centre on Sunday, which saw participants take part in a ‘Swimathon’. This required the competitors to swim the distance of a marathon in eight hours.

Martina O'Brien, Jane O'Connell & Caoimhe Kirwan: Oganisers of the CK Fundraiser alongside Maura Duffy & her daughter Áine King & Bobby their dog, at the CK Fundraiser Swim, in aid of West Cork Rapid Response & in memory of Conor King, Myrtleville, 2nd April 2022. Photo Siobhán Russell

The fundraiser was also held in memory of the late Conor King who fell 60 feet to his death down a blowhole while camping with friends near Garrettstown beach last year.

Conor, who was from Douglas, passed away on April 24 2021 and he was laid to rest on what would have been his 23rd birthday.

Conor had a great passion for all things water. Growing up, he swam competitively and had an adoration for surfing. Conor began working in the Leisure Centre at the age of 18 and had a kind reputation, always giving a great time to staff and members alike.

Martina O'Brien, Caoimhe Kirwan & Jane O'Connell: Organisers of the CK Fundraiser, alongside Lorraine Lee: Manager, Rochestown Park Leisure Centre, (where Conor King worked as a lifeguard), at the CK Fundraiser Swim, in aid of West Cork Rapid Response & in memory of Conor King, Myrtleville, 2nd April 2022. Photo Siobhán Russell

“We chose to create a swimming-based fundraiser to really encapsulate Conor’s love for the water,” said Martina O’Brien, who along with Caoimhe Kirwan and Jane O’Connell helped to organise the fundraiser.

Caoimhe Kirwan said they choose to raise funds for the West Cork Rapid Response as the organisation is close to their hearts.

“We will be forever grateful for West Cork Rapid Response and for the support they offered to our friend in his final moments.”

Lorraine Lee, Manager & Staff from Rochestown Park Leisure Centre, alongside Áine King (Conor King's sister) at the CK Fundraiser Swim, in aid of West Cork Rapid Response & in memory of Conor King, Myrtleville, 2nd April 2022. Photo Siobhán Russell

West Cork Rapid Response is an entirely voluntary group working in partnership with the HSE National Ambulance Service (NAS). The responders are all existing emergency service personnel who voluntarily support their community by responding to life and limb-threatening emergencies at the request of the NAS.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the training of volunteers, vital equipment, supplies, and running costs of the rapid response vehicles.

Donate at: https://gofund.me/c3410d43