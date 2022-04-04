Cork paramedic shortage: More than a dozen personnel left ambulance service since the start of 2022

The frontline worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was aware of more than a dozen colleagues who had left the ambulance service this year due to low morale.
He said ongoing staff shortage in the city and county meant the situation would only get worse.
“Due to a lack of personnel around the city and county, we are covering huge distances. It is not going to change. It is going to get worse.
“They are finding it very hard to recruit new staff members because the conditions are so bad,” he claimed.
The paramedic said that with more than a dozen colleagues leaving the ambulance service in the first three months of the year he is also concerned with what he claimed was a low uptake in a national recruitment drive.
“Morale is at an all-time low amongst my colleagues. Colleagues leaving also means we are losing experienced personnel,” he said.