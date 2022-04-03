Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 19:43

Man fined after Cork gardaí respond to reports of men fighting

Richard Conroy of Clover Lawn, Blackrock, Cork, pleaded guilty to his part in the incident. 
Garda O’Rourke found Richard Conroy standing in the middle of the road and his T-shirt was ripped. She noticed there was a strong smell of alcohol from him and his eyes were bloodshot. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

Gardaí were called to Post Office Lane in Blackrock on Christmas Eve where residents reported that a number of young men were fighting each other.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis described the background to the incident at Cork District Court where one young man, Richard Conroy of Clover Lawn, Blackrock, Cork, pleaded guilty to his part in the incident. 

He admitted being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Garda Anita O’Rourke went to Post Office Lane on December 24 2021 just before 10pm.

Garda O’Rourke found Richard Conroy standing in the middle of the road and his T-shirt was ripped. She noticed there was a strong smell of alcohol from him and his eyes were bloodshot.

Garda O’Rourke formed the opinion he was a danger to himself or others.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €150 for the offence.

