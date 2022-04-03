Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 19:00

Woman given suspended sentence after gardaí were called to disturbance at Mercy Hospital

Nicole Cremin of Ballysimon Cottages, Mallow, County Cork, apologised at Cork District Court for her behaviour during the incident which dates back to December 20 2019.
Gardaí had to go to Mercy University Hospital to deal with a disturbance caused by a young woman. Pic; Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

Gardaí had to go to Mercy University Hospital to deal with a disturbance caused by a young woman.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the 23-year-old had done a lot to turn her life around and that she would never get involved in behaviour like this again.

Judge Kelleher said that people were sent to jail for disturbances at hospitals where staff had enough to do without having to contend with this.

She pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

The judge imposed a sentence of three months which he suspended on condition that the accused would keep the peace for the next two years.

