Census forms set to be completed this evening

Households across Ireland were set to complete their census forms this evening.

The exercise, which usually takes place every five years, was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Two million forms have been sent out nationwide with people asked to fill them in between 9pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

There is a legal obligation on individuals to have their information recorded on the census.

Ireland's Central Statistics Office said a "very small number" of households may not have received their forms in time.

It said those forms could be completed retrospectively.

There are several changes to the 2022 census form, including eight new questions on working from home, the internet, renewable energy sources and smoking.

The wording of 25 previous questions has also been changed.

A new feature on the form includes a "time capsule", offering people the opportunity to write a message for their descendants.

The forms will not be available for public viewing for 100 years.

Ireland has a population of just under five million people and the census will help inform the authorities on how they deliver public services across the state.