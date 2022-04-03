Debut album by West Cork-based artist

Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 15:05

Walsh-Peelo is based in West Cork and has toured worldwide with artists and bands including Hudson Taylor, Gabrielle Aplin, Hannah-Grace, Villagers, Sun Collective, and I Have a Tribe.
O Deer is the musical project of Oisín Walsh-Peelo

OISÍN Walsh-Peelo has announced his debut album O Deer and shared the first single from it, entitled ‘Waterside’.

Walsh-Peelo said of the single: “This song means a lot to me. It was written in a time just before the pandemic when there was a lot of change going on in my life. 

"‘Waterside’ is a short reflection of the state of the outer vs the inner world: Our natural environment vs our mental and emotional one.

“It’s strange to me that we witness the beauty and wonder of our natural world on a daily basis, yet so often allow it to pass us by unacknowledged. It’s the same in relationships as well. This song tries to articulate that in some way. It’s really a reminder to myself to not take anything for granted.”

‘Waterside’ is available on Bandcamp: https://odeermusic.bandcamp.com/releases

