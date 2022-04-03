Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 15:03

Man fined for banging on door after getting out of taxi at wrong address

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, "He got a taxi home but the taxi dropped him to the wrong address." 
A young man who got out of a taxi at the wrong address banged on the door so noisily in the early hours of the morning that the householder had to call gardaí.

Liam Heylin

A young man who got out of a taxi at the wrong address banged on the door so noisily in the early hours of the morning that the householder had to call gardaí.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident occurred at 1am on March 10.

Gardaí were called to St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, where a man was banging on a door.

“A man was staggering on the footpath. He was identified as William Dunlea of Fairfield Drive. He didn’t know where he was. He was intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself.

“He gave gardaí no trouble but he had to be arrested for his own safety,” Sgt Lyons said.

William Dunlea who is in his mid-twenties, had four previous convictions for being drunk and a danger.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, “He got a taxi home but the taxi dropped him to the wrong address.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €200 for the public order offence at Cork District Court.

