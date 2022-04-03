Jail for man who threw a chair at Parnell Place 

A 31-year-old man was seen throwing a chair down the street at Parnell Place and now he has been given a two-month jail term.

Garda Don McCarthy testified at Cork District Court that he was on duty at Parnell Place on December 14 last when he saw Jonathan O’Leary of Cork Simon Community.

“He was throwing a chair down the street.

"He was shouting in a threatening and abusive manner and continued in this way when the guards were dealing with him,” Garda McCarthy said.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the accused had numerous previous convictions, mainly for public order offences.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused was from Blarney but lived most of his life in England.

Mr Burke said the accused would be going to live in Killarney as soon as he was released from prison.

Judge Kelleher imposed the two-month jail term on him for his threatening behaviour on the day.