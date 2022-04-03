Premiere for film shot on a moving bus in West Cork

A CORK man has fulfilled his dream of creating a film shot entirely on a moving bus after finding an actor who knew how to drive the vehicle.

Brian Stynes from Hard Bargain Productions enjoyed phenomenal success with his previous feature film Penitent after it secured a distribution deal in the US. However, his latest movie - Coast Road - posed significantly more challenges.

The film, starring Michael Linehan, centres around a bus trip that takes a sinister turn after a passenger dies in suspicious circumstances. The plot thickens as the bus driver - played by Paul Broderick - suspects one of the passengers, leading to his increased paranoia.

The movie will premiere at the Reel Picture in Blackpool on Tuesday.

Brian, who shot the film in West Cork, opened up about the significant challenge of finding an actor with an additional talent for bus driving. Cronin's Coaches - whose bus Brian hired for the film - were able to insure the bus driver to guarantee the film went ahead.

"We weren't sure how we were going to find an actor who also knew how to drive a bus," Brian told The Echo.

"Luckily, we were found Paul Broderick who also happens to be the manager of West Cork FM.

"He was able to get on the company's insurance and we also had our own public liability insurance which meant we were covered from all angles."

The production also faced more mundane issues.

"One of the biggest challenges for us was having to stop for so many bathroom breaks," he explained. "We were really grateful to O'Meara's pub in Goleen who allowed us to use their facilities."

The crew drew curiosity from locals and motorists alike.

“We had one person driving behind us who was growing frustrated at how slow the bus was going.

"She went to overtake us. She took a look inside and saw the cameras and immediately knew what was going on."

The film will premiere at the Reel Picture in Blackpool Cinema this Tuesday at 8pm, alongside a new feature Bound to Work from Deep Red Productions.

"I was speaking to Gillian, who is the manager in the Reel Picture Blackpool," Brian said. "She's already tested the film and said it looks great on the big screen so we’re really excited about seeing it now.

"We had to put the film on hold for a year because of Covid but I'm just so glad to know it finally got done."

The film also serves as a reminder of Cork in bygone times.

"We set it in 1996 for a reason. It meant that nobody would have mobile phones or access to technology to hand which would have affected the story."

Tickets for the film are currently available on Eventbrite. Those attending can also pay on entry to the event.