A number of Cork groups are showing their support for the Climb with Charlie event this weekend.

In Bantry, local GAA club Bantry Blues and the members of Bantry Tidy Towns have joined forces to ensure people from the locality have two walks to choose from today.

Debbie Delaney, chairperson of Bantry Tidy Towns and a member of the GAA club, said the two clubs have teamed up to provide two walks for interested participants this Saturday.

“Both the groups will be stewarding the walks which are due to start at 1pm. One walk is a historical walk of Bantry House which is being led by Noel O’Mahony, a volunteer with Bantry Tidy Towns.

“Noel, a historian, will give a talk about Bantry House and the town. It will be family-friendly and age-friendly. The second walk will involve participants being bussed to Tralibane, where they will walk over the top of Seskin before finishing in the town square.

“This hill walk is beautiful, and it offers great views over the town. This walk should take around two hours,” she added.

Following the walks, a series of events are scheduled in the town square with local musicians scheduled to play from 3pm to 5pm.

Ms Delaney said the organisers are hopeful of a good turnout for the events.

“Our aim is to raise as much money as possible for the two charities that are doing such great work throughout the country. It will be nice to get the whole community together as well for such a nice event. After being locked up for so long, people need to get out.

“Charlie Bird is well known, and it will be nice to play our part in this nationwide venture."