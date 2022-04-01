'It was in our hearts to do it for Charlie': Cork Penny Dinners organises several climbs for Climb With Charlie event

Cork Penny Dinners has organised several climbs in multiple locations this Saturday as part of the Climb With Charlie project.

Penny Dinners volunteers will be climbing Carrauntoohil, the Galtees, the Comeraghs, Mangerton Mountain, Corrin in Fermoy, Dublin Hill, and Fair Hill.

Cork’s oldest charity will also have a small team at Croagh Patrick. Their volunteers have also planned a walk at picturesque Gougane Barra.

Penny Dinners co-ordinator Caitríona Twomey said it is in their hearts to do this challenge for Charlie.

“We said from the very start we would do it with Charlie. He was in Penny Dinners interviewing me years ago. After watching him on The Late Late Show it was the least, we could do to support Charlie.

“It was in our hearts to do it for Charlie. It will help to raise money and awareness. Both Charlie and Vicky (Phelan — who had intended on doing the climb, but had to pull out) face big challenges, but they are so brave and courageous,” she said.

Ms Twomey said their volunteers are looking forward to climbing the various mountains around Ireland in aid of the fundraiser.

“We are all looking forward to Saturday. The climb up the various mountains will start early on Saturday morning.

“It will be the first venture for many since the restrictions were lifted so it will be an outing as well. We are sending a team of mountain climbers up Croagh Patrick. They are taking two big bears up with them. The bears are called Charlie Bear and Vicky Bear.

“We are also doing the Galtees, Carrauntoohill, Dublin Hill, Fair Hill, and doing a more relaxed walk in Gougane Barra with the High Hopes Choir. Our walk in Gougane Barra is scheduled to start at 1pm. We are hoping for a good few to participate in Gougane Barra.

“We are going to have a concert after the walk. It should be a lovely event. There will be a picnic with lemonade and sandwiches,” she added.

“Saturday’s event will be a legacy Charlie will be able to leave behind,” said Ms Twomey who expects the Climb With Charlie fundraiser to be very emotional.

“We have a very special song for Charlie. It is called ‘The Impossible Dream’ because that is what he is doing. We will sing it for him in Gougane Barra.

“Also, when the other team members get up Croagh Patrick and Carrauntoohill they are going to sing this song and ‘Love Rescue Me’.

“We use those songs when we go around to raise awareness of people struggling and suffering. It stirs something inside in people. It will be an emotional event with so many families struggling with various illnesses,” she added.