Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 08:00

Garda numbers increase by almost 13% in Cork city since 2015

As of 28 February there are 733 Garda members assigned to Garda Stations in Cork City, an increase of 12.6% since the end of 2015.
THERE has been a 12.6% increase in the number of Gardaí assigned to Garda Stations in Cork since 2015. Picture Dan Linehan

Sarah O’Dwyer

THERE has been a 12.6% increase in the number of Gardaí assigned to Garda Stations in Cork since 2015.

Following the submission of a parliamentary question by Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Justice Minister Helen McEntee confirmed the exact number of Gardaí that were stationed in the city.

“As of 28 February, the latest date for which figures are available, there are 733 Garda members assigned to Garda Stations in Cork City, an increase of 12.6% since the end of 2015, when there were 651 Gardaí assigned to the Cork City Division,” she said.

“In addition, as of 28 February, there are 122 Garda staff supporting the members in Cork City, an increase of 106.7% since the end of 2015 when there were 59 Garda staff in the Division.”

The Minister continued: “I am further advised that, as of 28 February, 8 Probationer Gardaí have been assigned to the Cork City Division in 2022.”

McEntee explained that the Garda Commissioner is responsible for the distribution and stationing of Garda members throughout the State and that Garda management keeps the distribution of resources under continual review.

“it is a matter for the Divisional Chief Superintendent to determine the optimum distribution of duties among the personnel available to them, having regard to the profile of each area within the Division and its specific needs,” she explained.

“The budget provided by Government to the Garda Commissioner continues to increase, with an allocation in excess of €2 billion for 2022, which includes funding for the recruitment of up to 800 additional Garda trainees and up to 400 Garda staff. This significant investment demonstrates the Government’s commitment to increasing the Garda workforce to enable the organisation to keep our communities safe, including in Cork City and County, and to preventing crime in all its forms.”

City Hall engineers attend site of quay wall damage in Cork

