Cork man appears in court in connection with arson attack on Irish bar in Northern Cyprus 

A Cork man in his forties has appeared in court after he was arrested in connection with an arson attack that caused over €275,000 worth of damage to an Irish bar in Northern Cyprus.

The man, who a native of the Blarney area, was arrested by police after the arson attack on Paddi Long’s Bar in Alsancakin Kyrenia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The arson attack was reported on in the North Cyprus Daily News.

Police have indicated that the bar on Dumlupınar Street in Alsancak, was deliberately set on fire shortly after midnight on Thursday when it was closed for the night.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and the blaze was extinguished.

However hundreds of thousands of euro worth of damage was caused.

Operators, Sally Knights and Karl Long posted on Facebook about the shocking incident.

They have issued an appeal to regulars and volunteers to join with them this weekend in the clean-up operation at the pub.

“So we are going to ask for any volunteers to help Saturday and Sunday with shovels and wheelbarrows to start to clear the bar. We actually don’t know where to start,” they posted.

The 41-year-old man was arrested for questioning and subsequently charged.

North Cyprus Daily News said that at a court hearing, police gave an outline of the alleged offences.

The investigating officer said that the Irish man had been charged with arson, threats of violence, sexual assault, sexual harassment and drunken disturbance following a police probe.