Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 10:24

Have you been caught out by some of these April Fools announcements in Cork? 

April Fools has kicked off with some people already caught by some believable announcements in Cork this morning.
Have you been caught out by some of these April Fools announcements in Cork? 

Rearden's announced it would be the first nightclub in the world with a waterslide.

Breda Graham

April Fools has kicked off in Cork this morning with people waking up to some well-orchestrated and believable announcements.

Ballinora GAA took to Facebook this morning to show off its new HyperDome which the club said was set up “on this special day”.

“Thanks to some volunteers who were up early and helped build and test out our new facility. Enjoy “PS. The remote control for blowing it up and deflating it after training is on the windowsill in the middle dressing room.

“PPS. Also available for Birthday Parties and Cork/Kerry matches,” the posted.

Popular late-night spot in the city, Reardens, announced it would become “the world’s first nightclub with a waterslide” and prompted people to visit its Instagram page to enter a competition for a VIP package.

"This Friday, we will be unveiling a secret we've been trying to hide for months... so grab your swimming togs, pump up your armbands and we'll see you at the Access All Areas, they posted on Twitter.

In West Cork, it was reported this morning that a foreign registered cargo ship the Sloof Lirpa had “run aground” in Clonakilty Bay.

“Emergency services were quickly on the scene and a crew of 14 were removed from the vessel.

“Gardaí have appealed to sightseers not to park on the bypass road in the Faxbridge area.” Have you been caught out yet today?

Read More

New CBA president says mask-wearing can curb staff shortages that are crippling Cork businesses

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jan 3, 2022 More than 11,000 Covid cases reported in Cork in two weeks
Cork City Fire Brigade tackle gorse fire on northside of city Cork City Fire Brigade tackle gorse fire on northside of city
'Why should I leave my home of 50 years?': Resident speaks out after mini-gig on Cork city's College Road 'Why should I leave my home of 50 years?': Resident speaks out after mini-gig on Cork city's College Road
Cork man becomes first Irish person to win prestigious European culinary award

Cork man becomes first Irish person to win prestigious European culinary award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more