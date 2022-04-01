Have you been caught out by some of these April Fools announcements in Cork? 

April Fools has kicked off in Cork this morning with people waking up to some well-orchestrated and believable announcements.

Ballinora GAA took to Facebook this morning to show off its new HyperDome which the club said was set up “on this special day”.

“Thanks to some volunteers who were up early and helped build and test out our new facility. Enjoy “PS. The remote control for blowing it up and deflating it after training is on the windowsill in the middle dressing room.

“PPS. Also available for Birthday Parties and Cork/Kerry matches,” the posted.

Popular late-night spot in the city, Reardens, announced it would become “the world’s first nightclub with a waterslide” and prompted people to visit its Instagram page to enter a competition for a VIP package.

In West Cork, it was reported this morning that a foreign registered cargo ship the Sloof Lirpa had “run aground” in Clonakilty Bay.

