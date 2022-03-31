Cork City Fire Brigade tackle gorse fire on northside of city

Cork City Fire Brigade have this evening dealt with a gorse fire in Glen Park which runs between the Glen and Ballyvolane.

Shortly after 6pm this evening Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene of the fire and it was brought under control by 7pm.

Martin Coughlan, 3rd Officer with Cork City Fire Brigade, said one unit attended the scene with another on standby.

Cork City Fire Brigade Deals with a Large Gorse Fire Near Houses in the Glen Park, Cork, Ireland. Credit: Damian Coleman.

“There were two units in Ballyvolane, one was at the scene and the other was ready to assist,” he said.

He said that houses in the nearby estate, Pynes Valley, were not affected by the fire as there is “a road, a ditch and a green between the gorse and the houses”.

Cork City Fire Brigade Deals with a Large Gorse Fire Near Houses in the Glen Park, Cork, Ireland. Credit: Damian Coleman.

He said that the wind “drives the fire, the gorse burns hot and fast but it burns out very quickly” due to the shape of the valley.

“That’s the cycle there, the gorse burns off and you get new growth up twice as fast, it burns very very fast,” he said.