Funding of almost €433k secured for community projects on Cork’s northside

A CORK city councillor has welcomed significant funding towards projects across the northside to help and advance communities in areas such as education, family support, environment, health and sport.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald told The Echo that funding to the tune of almost €433,000 has been secured for a number of initiatives funded under the SEEP (Social Economic and Environmental Plan) 2021 programme by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Mr Fitzgerald said that the funding of community projects in line with the development of new housing under the regeneration project is essential.

“I welcome Minister Darragh O’Brien’s interest and support of social inclusion initiatives within the overall regeneration programme.

“This is a huge boost to the regeneration programme on the northside of the city.

“There are a broad range of programmes and environmental projects that can support the local community of all ages in Knocknaheeny and Hollyhill.

“I have always campaigned with the department that regeneration is more than bricks and mortar and investment and supports to social and economic projects was important,” he said.

“I want to compliment Cork City Council staff for administrating the application and it’s great that the full allocation was granted.

“I look forward to supporting the projects along with my colleague Cllr John Sheehan and look forward to seeing them all in action at local level.”

The Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration Masterplan was adopted by Cork City Council in November 2011.

The masterplan involves the demolition of 450 houses and the design and construction of 650 new homes.

The Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration (CNWQR) project includes a number of phases of demolition and new-build housing projects, to be delivered over a long-term period.

The vision of the CNWQR strategy is to “create better homes, enhance social and economic opportunities, improve transport links, and create better and safer streets, squares, and parks”.

The SEEP is described as “a multifaceted approach to regeneration” in line with Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and National Development Plan (2018) policy.

Mr Fitzgerald stated that since the SEEP was launched in 2014, approximately €1.6m in State funding has been allocated.