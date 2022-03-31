Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 15:14

Man accused of attempted robbery of Cork shop while in possession of weighted sock

The man has indicated that he will be pleading guilty to the charges against him. 
Judge Olann Kelleher directed that Cronin be brought before the court on April 4 to sign pleas of guilty.

Liam Heylin

A MAN accused of attempting to commit a robbery at his local shop while in possession of a half-kilo weight inside a sock indicated that he would be pleading guilty to the charges against him.

Lee Cronin appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison. Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said as soon as the defendant was brought to court in person he would sign a plea of guilty to the charges against him.

Detective Garda Catriona Molloy charged the 23-year-old with being in possession of a 0.5 kilo weight in a sock and attempted robbery.

It was alleged that he approach the counter wearing a mask and kept his hand in his pocket as he threatened to shoot the shopkeeper.

When this alleged attempt failed, he then declared that he was only messing.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Lee Cronin of Mount Saint Joseph’s Close, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, in custody until Monday. Detective Garda Catriona Molloy previously outlined the alleged facts of the case which related to an attempted robbery on December 26 2021. She testified that the attempted robbery occurred at Fairfield Stores on Knockpogue Avenue, Cork.

The accused man allegedly said, “Give me your money or I will f***ing shoot you.” Det. Garda Molloy said, “The shop owner was unable to tell what was in his pocket. When he refused to give the man any money and then prevented his attempt to go behind the counter, the young man said, “I’m Lee Cronin, I’m only messing.” “Lee Cronin regularly attends the store. He admits he was the person captured on CCTV.” The detective said that when he was arrested and searched a short time later he had a 0.5kg weight inside a sock.

