Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 11:17

Two Cork photographers nominated for prestigious awards

A total of 56 professional photographers and videographers have been shortlisted as finalists across 14 different categories. 
Wildlife photographer Sheena Jolley said she was thrilled with her nomination. 

Sarah Horgan

A PAIR of Cork photographers are "in the frame" for awards at a prestigious contest recognising professionals in their field.

The Irish Professional Photographer and Videographer of the Year Awards 2022 will take place at Clontarf Castle Hotel on Sunday. A total of 56 professional photographers and videographers have been shortlisted as finalists across 14 different categories from Open Creative and Fine Art to Portrait and Landscape. Among those in the running for awards are Sheena Jolley from Schull in the press category and Janice O'Connell from Summerhill South who was nominated in the architectural category.

The judging panel, which is made up of national and international photographers, viewed more than 900 images and 44 videos before compiling the shortlist. 

Set up in 1949, the Irish Professional Photographers & Videographers Association (IPPVA) is a non-profit association committed to providing education and support as well as promoting photography and videography. Awards are judged anonymously and based on a criterion of technical excellence, impact, and creativity.

Speaking to the Echo she said:"When you enter a competition like this you immediately put it aside so it's always a nice surprise when you do get nominated."

She described what she loves about her work.

"That brief moment where you know you've captured something really special is always a great feeling. Being able to share that moment with other people even when it has passed and hang it on the wall is a lovely thing to be able to do."

Winners of 14 categories will be announced on the night, along with Photographer of the Year, Wedding Photographer of the Year, and Videographer of the Year. For further details visit www.ippva.com.

