Irish Water to assess alternative water supply for customers on Whiddy Island scheme 

Irish Water, working in partnership and Cork County council, is reminding customers on the Whiddy Island Public Water Supply Scheme that a boil water notice issued earlier this year remains in place.

Residents on the supply were advised not to consume water last September after low water levels at the raw water extraction point resulted in a prolonged period of high levels of colour and turbidity in the treated water.

At the time, Irish Water said that this caused the drinking water quality entering the Whiddy Island public water supply to be affected.

Following intermediary works, in February, customers were advised that the do not consume notice was being replaced by a boil water notice.

Niall O’Riordan, Operations Lead with Irish Water said that a significant amount of improvement works have been completed at the treatment plant, and they have engaged a specialist contractor to carry out additional works.

However, he said, following consultation with the contractor, the additional works aimed at lifting the boiled water notice have not been successful to date.

“Irish Water has now begun assessing a previously drilled borehole on the island to see if it can be used as an alternative supply. Irish Water and Cork County Council continue to work to rectify the issues at the Whiddy Island Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

“Public health remains our number one priority and we would like to thank the people of Whiddy Island for their patience and cooperation throughout,” he said.

In line with HSE Covid-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.