Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 09:27

Cork student wins final of ActionTalks Speech Writing Competition

Now in its eighth year, the competition aims to engage young people through global issues including gender equality and sustainable development and challenges them to use their voices for positive change. 
Cork student wins final of ActionTalks Speech Writing Competition

Jonathan Walsh has won the final of ActionTalks Speech Writing Competition. Jonathan will receive a €500 One4all Voucher, and his teacher, Edward Newman, will receive a €100 One4All voucher.
Photo: Maxwell photography

Sarah Horgan

A STUDENT from Christian Brothers College Cork has beaten off stiff competition from more than 130 entrants to win the ActionTalks Speech Writing Competition.

Jonathan Walsh took home the prize in what was the first in-person final of the competition since 2019. 

Other students competing on the day included Anna McSweeney and Jonathan Walsh from Munster, Elle Walsh Giguere and Caoimhe Spain from Leinster, and Áine Gilhooly and Hannah McNally who won the Connacht/Ulster heat of the competition.

Now in its eighth year, the competition aims to engage young people through global issues including gender equality and sustainable development and challenges them to use their voices for positive change. 

This year's themes focused on vaccine inequity globally, unpaid care work and violence against women.

The writing competition, run by ActionAid, is open to students between the ages of 14 and 17.

A total of six students delivered their speeches in historic Wood Quay in Dublin this week to a panel of expert judges.

Jonathan's speech honed in on the issue of vaccine inequity, with judges lauding him for his in-depth passion and understanding of the topic.

Judges on the day included CEO of AkiDwA-a national network of migrant women living in Ireland- Dr Salome Mbugua; former MEP and Lord Mayor of Dublin and current Policy & Advocacy Manager with the Irish Development Education Association, Emer Costello; Assistant General Secretary with the Association of Secondary Teachers, ActionAid Ireland board member Moira Leydon; and Programme Coordinator with ActionAid Ireland, Erick Onduru from Kenya also sat on the judging panel.

CEO of ActionAid Ireland Karole Balfe praised Jonathan for his confidence and work ethic.

“The standard and quality of the speeches submitted in this year’s competition was incredible. It was wonderful to see so many students across the country take part and share their views on global issues so articulately, and with such passion. It was truly inspiring, and I can safely say, I feel hopeful for the future with these young people. Jonathan displayed a true confidence in bringing his message on vaccine inequity across and gave the audience a lot to think about. We are delighted to announce Johnathon as the winner of ActionTalks. Jonathan’s hard work is truly appreciated, and he should be very proud.” 

Read More

‘This is great news for Cork’: Leading file data services provider to open new innovation centre in Cork

More in this section

'Immediate stronger public health measures needed': Nurses and doctors in call for urgent measures to reduce Covid spread 'Immediate stronger public health measures needed': Nurses and doctors in call for urgent measures to reduce Covid spread
Man rushed to hospital after serious incident in Cork city Man rushed to hospital after serious incident in Cork city
Elderly Cork man subjected to aggravated burglary alongside sister celebrating after finally moving into new home Elderly Cork man subjected to aggravated burglary alongside sister celebrating after finally moving into new home
cork education
‘This is great news for Cork’: Leading file data services provider to open new innovation centre in Cork

‘This is great news for Cork’: Leading file data services provider to open new innovation centre in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more