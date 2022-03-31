Preparations underway for Cork World Book Fest 2022

PREPARATIONS are underway ahead of the Cork World Book Fest 2022 which will take place from April 19 to 24.

This year’s event, the 18th edition of the festival, will see the return of in-person events at Cork City Library, Triskel Arts Centre, St. Peter’s and Fitzgerald Park.

The 2022 programme is a celebration of new and familiar voices and will feature writers from around the world including Jan Carson, Jose Maria Gallego, Catherine Prasifka, Edel Coffey, Martin Veiga, Nithy Kasa, Keith Payne and more in a series of readings, workshops, translations, illustrations and family-friendly events.

The programme will celebrate three of Cork’s finest writers during our City of Writers event on April 21 in Triskel. This features Catherine Kirwan, Billy O’Callaghan, and Grainne Murphy.

The festival will also welcome One City One Book 2022 author Conal Creedon, Cork’s first Poet Laureate, William Wall, Danny Denton, and James Harpur as they launch their latest books. ECM Recording Artist and Saxophonist Iain Ballamy has composed a setting of the poem ‘The Owl’ by the late Matthew Sweeney which will premiere on Saturday, April 23, in Triskel Arts Centre.

A cultural street fair will also take up position on the Grand Parade over the weekend.

The festival concludes with an event with ‘Fiction at the Friary’ extraordinaries Madeleine D’arcy and Danielle McLoughlin showcasing Lost Launches — the books that were missed during the pandemic. A spokesperson for the festival said there are events for children and families, with a Teen Day at the Cork City Library on April 21 as well as events for poets and crime readers, for bibliophiles and music lovers at this year’s event.

Most events are free to the public and will be available to book online at Eventbrite soon.

For more see @corkworldbook on Instagram, @WorldBookFest on Twitter and Cork World Book Festival on Facebook.