Man who admitted selling cannabis in Cork city is jailed for four months

JUST over €1,500 worth of cannabis was found in a search of a house at Great William O’Brien Street and now the man responsible for the drugs has been jailed for four months.

The jail term was imposed on Terence Dempster by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused was stopped on Great William O’Brien Street on July 22, 2020, and was asked about the bicycle he had in his possession. Sgt Lyons said the defendant admitted being in possession of the bicycle knowing it was stolen.

The sergeant said that there was a search of the defendant’s home under search warrant at 61 Great William O’Brien Street. Sgt Lyons said five deals of cannabis were found when the search commenced.

Terence Dempster cooperated and said more drugs would be found in a box in the sitting room. Sgt Lyons said at Cork District Court that the total quantity of cannabis found amounted to €1,524 and 20 Xanax tablets.

The 44-year-old took full responsibility for the drugs.

“He admitted having the cannabis and selling it for four or five months,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said: “He hasn’t been on the radar for years. Coming across the bike was opportunistic. It was not a theft, it was handling stolen property.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was more concerned with the fact that the defendant had cannabis for sale or supply.

“This is his third time selling drugs in the city. And he was still selling drugs at the date of the offence,” Judge Kelleher said.

He imposed a total sentence of four months imprisonment.