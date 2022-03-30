New Sky store set to open in Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork

Sky is set to open a new flagship store at Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork in the coming weeks.

The first of four new stores opened on Wednesday in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin.

The opening of Sky’s four new stores represents the company’s largest-ever investment in retail in Ireland and includes the creation of 30 new jobs, with roles in managerial and customer advisor positions being created.

The stores have been developed to give customers the opportunity to fully experience Sky’s products and offerings, as well as innovative new products that will launch in Ireland in due course.

Pictured at the opening of Sky’s retail store in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre was Sky Ireland CEO JD Buckley, with the store team. PIC: MAXWELLS

The announcement comes following Sky’s recent announcement that it will be entering the Irish mobile market next year.

Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley, said: “Our retail network has played an important role in the growth of the Sky business in Ireland for a number of years.

As we continue to innovate and expand our customer offering, our new flagship stores in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will give customers the opportunity to get the full Sky experience across all of our innovative products and services.

“We are delighted to be opening these stores in fantastic, landmark locations and we are looking forward to welcoming 30 new recruits to the 1,000 strong Sky team in Ireland.”