Man in custody in connection with incident in West Cork where woman was threatened while walking her dogs 

A man in his forties is in garda custody in West Cork after he was arrested for questioning regarding an incident where a woman was reportedly threatened with a knife while out walking her dogs in Skibbereen.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon shortly after 4pm in Skibbereen town.

It is understood that a dog owned by a man and two dogs belonging to a woman started to bark and fight with each other.

The male dog owner became irate and began verbally abusing the woman before producing a knife.

The middle-aged woman was not injured in the incident. However, she is said to have been left badly shaken.

Members of the public raised the alarm and a man was arrested and taken to Clonakilty Garda Station.

The man is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He can be detained for up to 24 hours.