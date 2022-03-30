Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 10:47

Man in custody in connection with incident in West Cork where woman was threatened while walking her dogs 

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon shortly after 4pm.
The incident occurred yesterday afternoon shortly after 4pm in Skibbereen town. Picture Dan Linehan

Olivia Kelleher

A man in his forties is in garda custody in West Cork after he was arrested for questioning regarding an incident where a woman was reportedly threatened with a knife while out walking her dogs in Skibbereen.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon shortly after 4pm in Skibbereen town.

It is understood that a dog owned by a man and two dogs belonging to a woman started to bark and fight with each other.

The male dog owner became irate and began verbally abusing the woman before producing a knife.

The middle-aged woman was not injured in the incident. However, she is said to have been left badly shaken.

Members of the public raised the alarm and a man was arrested and taken to Clonakilty Garda Station.

The man is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He can be detained for up to 24 hours.


