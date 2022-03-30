Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 10:41

More people waiting for beds at Cork ED than any other ED today 

85 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning. 
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley Watch, 65 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the hospital's ED today. Pic; Larry Cummins

More people are waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital this morning than at any other ED in the country.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley Watch, 65 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the hospital's ED today.

Elsewhere in Cork, 20 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital’s ED.

Yesterday, the INMO voiced serious concerns about overcrowding at hospitals in Cork with INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Liam Conway saying members had seen "huge levels" of overcrowding in Cork this month with more than 970 patients on trolleys over the course of the month at both hospitals. 

Nationally, 532 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

442 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 90 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals. 

University Hospital Limerick is the busiest hospital in the country with 86 admitted patients waiting for beds- 42 in the emergency department and 44 in wards at the hospital.

