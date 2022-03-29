Cork person of the month announced for March

News presenter Brian O’Donovan has been announced as Cork Person of the Month for March to mark his successful stint as RTÉ’s Washington Correspondent and his book ‘Four Years in the Cauldron’.

Brian’s lively and authoritative style of presenting covered the extraordinary presidency of Donald Trump, Joe Biden’s election, while giving his unique perspective on big stories such as the Covid emergency, the Capitol Hill Riot, and the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and trial and conviction of his killer.

Brian received the accolade for a number of reasons, including providing “a visceral sense of what it's like living in a country shaped by guns, religion, far-fetched conspiracy theories and the running sore of racism.”

Brian began his career as a broadcast journalist at RedFM in 2002. He began work with TV3 as a News Correspondent in 2005 where he worked for 10 years, and In 2015, he joined RTÉ as a Multimedia Journalist. In 2018, he succeeded Catriona Perry as RTÉ’s Washington Correspondent.

News presenter Brian O’Donovan has been announced as Cork Person of the Month for March to mark his successful stint as RTÉ’s Washington Correspondent and his book ‘Four Years in the Cauldron’.

Recently, he was appointed as RTÉ's new Work and Technology Correspondent in Ireland. In his new role, Brian will analyze and report on working lives, how they are changing, and the wide-ranging developments in technology more broadly.

Brian’s name now goes forward with the other Persons of the Month chosen this year for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch in January 2023.