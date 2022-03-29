Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 17:05

Man who assaulted young person walking home in Cork city is jailed 

The man also assaulted a garda by kicking her. 
Man who assaulted young person walking home in Cork city is jailed 

The judge imposed a five month sentence for the assault on the young man and a  four month sentence for an assault on a garda. 

Liam Heylin

A man living in a boat moored on the River Lee in Cork city headbutted a young man walking home along Penrose Quay and now the assailant has been jailed for five months.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that among the several counts on which Paul Tynan was convicted the two most serious counts were of assault.

Paul Tynan, who is in his 40s, and lives on a boat on the River Lee, assaulted Garda Kate Sheehan at Kyrl’s Quay, Cork, by kicking her on the leg.

Garda Sheehan said there was a redness on her leg where she was kicked. Judge Kelleher said that in fairness to the guard she did not make much of the assault on her.

Judge Kelleher imposed a four-month sentence on Tynan for that assault which was carried out on December 27 last.

However, the judge said the count of assault causing harm to the young man walking home from work around this time was the most serious offence committed by the accused.

“That is a serious assault. Without warning, you attacked this man and accused him of various matters,” Judge Kelleher said.

The young man received a headbutt to the face causing his nose to bleed. Judge Kelleher imposed a total jail term of five months on Tynan for that.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Judge Kelleher offered the accused man free legal aid for the appointment of a solicitor to represent him on a number of occasions but Tynan insisted he would represent himself.

Tynan said in mitigation, “The case centres on my mental illness and the medication I was on at the time.” He said he was a hardworking person and helped the homeless and vulnerable in society through voluntary work. He said he had been finding it difficult to get the appropriate medication at the time of the offences.

Tynan said he had made complaints to the Garda Ombudsman and said, “I feel the gardaí have thrown the book at me.” Judge Kelleher read medical reports submitted by the accused who said, “I am asking for leniency. I have had a difficult life.” Judge Kelleher responded, “You cannot take that out on the public.” The judge took into consideration Tynan’s apology to Garda Sheehan and to the young man who suffered the injury to his nose.

More in this section

Traffic backups occurring in Cork after temporary closure of Jack Lynch Tunnel Traffic backups occurring in Cork after temporary closure of Jack Lynch Tunnel
‘A good news story’: Plans for a strategic housing development on the northside of Cork city get the green light ‘A good news story’: Plans for a strategic housing development on the northside of Cork city get the green light
Ofsted inspection report Changes announced to second level senior cycle with students set to sit some Leaving Cert exams in fifth year
cork courtcourtscork crime
<p>Bolt launched in taxi hailing services in Cork City today.</p>

Bolt taxi app launches in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more