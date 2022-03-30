Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Watch: Mural dedicated to those affected by suicide painted in Cork

The McCarthy family of Ballinadee came up with the idea of painting a run down wall in their village with symbols of the community and numbers for helplines for those in need
'We wanted to draw attention to the area and its surroundings,' said Thomas McCarthy.

Martha Brennan

A CORK family has created a colourful new mural in their village to spread positivity and a message of hope.

Inspired by the beginning of spring, the McCarthy family of Ballinadee came up with the idea of painting a run down wall in their parish with symbols of the community.

They ran the idea past local businesses and soon transformed the wall, planting flowers around it to top it off.

The mural contains images dedicated to local businesses and clubs.
“The wall was looking a bit dilapidated and Ballinadee is such a busy place, loads of people pass through every day on the way to Kinsale or to the beach. We wanted to add some colour to the village and add something positive that people would remember when they pass through,” said Thomas McCarthy.

“We live in such a small, beautiful area, but it’s overlooked a lot of the time. People might not really appreciate it. We wanted to draw attention to the area and its surroundings.

“So we painted farmers on it for the local farming community, a boat for Kilmacsimon Rowing Club, stables, the Ballinadee Bus, Olan Crowley’s Bean and Berry food truck, and some positive quotes.” 

Thomas and his siblings, who lost their beloved father to suicide during the pandemic, also wanted the mural to be a symbol of hope.

The mural contains numbers for helplines.
“The mural is dedicated to everyone who has been affected by suicide and we want it to give anyone who is struggling a bit of hope,” Thomas said.

“The idea is that they see this beautiful, colourful image and it might cheer them up, but more importantly it will also point them to services such as Kinsale Youth Service, Pieta House and Samaritans - all of which we painted the numbers for alongside the mural.” 

While the idea was a family affair, Thomas says it couldn’t have happened without the support of the entire community.

“It was such a community effort,” he said. 

“We got sponsorship from 14 local businesses for materials and Colourtrend paint helped us out massively. Without it, we wouldn’t have been able to do it and we're so happy with it.”

