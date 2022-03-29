Cork man who called guard a bitch jailed for four months for several disturbances

GARDAÍ had to deal with a disturbance at a Paddy Power bookmakers office in Carrigaline shortly before Christmas.

Now the man who caused the row by shouting ‘f***’ at everyone in the area has been jailed for four months for causing this disturbance and six other disturbances.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused man, Francis Kearns, formerly of Middle Road, Crosshaven, County Cork, turned up at Paddy Power’s on December 21 and caused such a disturbance that gardaí had to be called.

“Carrigaline gardaí found him very unsteady on his feet and he had a strong smell of alcohol from his breath.

“He was gesturing with his fists and shouting, ‘f***’, loudly,” Sgt Davis said.

On March 22 the 55-year-old arrived at Tesco in Ballincollig where he was annoying customers and staff in the shop and again he was highly intoxicated.

Gardaí brought him outside the shop where he was threatening towards them as they waited for support to arrive.

He called one guard a bitch and continued to be verbally aggressive.

On another occasion, on September 27, 2021, he arrived at Carrigaline garda station where he came into the public office in a highly belligerent manner.

The member in charge had to take him out of the station where he continued to act aggressively, Sgt Davis said.

At the garda station in Ballincollig, there was a loud disturbance on November 12, 2021 — this time just outside the building. Again, Francis Kearns was shouting and roaring in a drunken condition.

Arising out of these and other similar incidents, the 55-year-old pleaded guilty to seven counts of engaging in threatening behaviour and seven more of being drunk and a danger.

He has numerous similar convictions.

Diarmuid Kelleher said the defendant had been trying to deal with a serious alcohol problem and had been given opportunities by Judge Olann Kelleher.

“However, he couldn’t stay on the wagon, as it were. He was unable to do it,” Mr Kelleher said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the probation service often remarked that when sober, Francis Kearns was the best worker on community service orders.

Imposing the total jail term of four months, Judge Kelleher said: “I hope that is the end of it for Mr Kearns. He will continue to end up in prison if he does not cooperate.”