A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision in Cork city centre earlier this evening.

The road traffic collision involving a bicycle and a car occurred at around 7:15 this evening on Grand Parade.

The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that no other injuries to anyone else were reported.

The spokesperson said that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.