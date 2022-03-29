Cork County Council establishes unit to collect outstanding levies for derelict properties

A PROPERTY activation regeneration unit has been established by Cork County Council to engage with owners of derelict properties and sites and collect outstanding levies throughout the county.

Following a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O’Brien, it was revealed at yesterday’s council meeting that since 2019 levies totalling €9,750 have been paid, while the outstanding levies total €183,700 in Cork County.

County Council’s Divisional Manager South, Valerie O’Sullivan said the council are being very "proactive" and the unit has been established. “A property activation regeneration unit has been established and resourced. It is up and running. We are doing a detailed list of every single vacant premise including sites starting from towns outwards and how we might actually activate them and bring them back. Not all of them are owned by us so sometimes it is not the easiest thing,” she said.

Ms O’Sullivan said the issue of dereliction is a problem nationally, but it is a priority for Cork County Council. “This is a problem nationally. There is huge work underway. We are very proactive in that regard. It is a priority for us. All areas are being looked at. The chief executive intends to do a report when there is concrete progress made.”

Cllr Deirdre O’Brien said the amount collected for the whole county is "appallingly" low. “I am concerned that Cork County Council are not proactive in carrying out the collection of the vacant levy of derelict properties. The levies collected of €9,750 for the whole county are appallingly low.

“We have derelict properties sitting in all our towns. I believe that enforcement is critical. I agree that we need to engage with the property owners, but we must be stricter. There must be a penalty for owners who let their property sit there when we have growing homeless numbers. There are people with no social housing available to them,” she added.

Her views were shared by her colleagues. Fine Gael councillor Kay Dawson said there need to be 'consequences' for those not adhering, while Fianna Fáil councillor Gearoid Murphy said dereliction is a blight on the landscape, towns and villages.