Air France given 'Céad Míle Fáilte' on return to Cork Airport

Cork Airport gave a “Céad Míle Fáilte” to the return of the Air France Cork - Paris (Charles de Gaulle) service, which kicked off again today.

The six-times weekly service to the French capital is a popular one with passengers able to connect to the wider Air France network across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas and Middle East.

Céad Míle Fáilte to @airfrance who have resumed their #Cork - #Paris (Charles de Gaulle) service today.



With a six-times weekly service to the French capital, passengers can also connect to the wider @airfrance network across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas and Middle East. pic.twitter.com/sekO49evCF — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) March 27, 2022

The flights run Monday Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the flight is just under two hours long.

This is the second Paris service at Cork Airport with Vueling operating flights, three times a week already, to Paris Orly Airport on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.