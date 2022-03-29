Cork hurler sharing tips and tricks of the game with next generation

Northside hurler Patrick Horgan who plays with the Cork senior team as well as his local club Glen Rovers, has launched a new business aimed at giving kids tips and tricks to become professional hurlers and camogie players.

‘ProHurling’ is an online hurling e-Academy aimed at anyone aged 5+ who wants to improve their hurling/camogie skills by learning tips and tricks from some of the country's biggest intercounty hurling and camogie stars.

How it works

Each Saturday a new video will be uploaded onto the members' zone of their website showcasing three levels of a certain skill, highlighting the key points to look out for.

Following this, the intercounty player encourages each member to practice what they have learned and to upload a video of themselves doing their training so that they can watch them practice.

In addition to this, each month there will be fundamental movement and health promotion videos uploaded to the website with other tips and advice from leading experts in these fields for our members to listen to and practice.

There will also be live videos of Patrick and some of the other coaches each month analysing and showcasing some of the members practicing their skills on the videos they send in. There will be bonus goodies posted out during the year to their members to thank them for their loyalty.

How much?

The cost to sign up for all of this will be €7.99 a month, or alternatively they are doing a limited offer of €80 for 12 months. There are family options available also for families with more than one child interested in signing up. They are also open to organising club/school packages if there is any interest.

Once you sign up, you will have full access to all videos uploaded over the subsequent months so you can go back and watch them whenever you feel like it.

The website is now live with the first video going live until Saturday April 2 (and each Saturday after that),

Contact