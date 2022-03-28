CUH records highest number of people on trolleys across country

The highest number of people waiting for a hospital bed has been recorded at Cork University Hospital (CUH) today.

As of 8am on Monday, there were 40 people on trolleys in the Emergency Department (ED) at the hospital.

An additional 24 people were on trolleys at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

Nationally, 497 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, 415 of whom were waiting in the emergency department, while 82 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.