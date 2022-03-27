Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 21:46

Man arrested following incident outside Cork hospital is released

Gardaí said that investigations are continuing. 
Man arrested following incident outside Cork hospital is released

A video has circulated online of an incident outside the Mercy University Hospital in which a number of people appear to be attempting to pass security to gain access to the hospital. Picture Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

A man arrested following an incident outside a hospital in Cork City on Saturday night has been released. 

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to The Echo that shortly after 11pm on Saturday, gardaí attended at the scene of a disturbance involving a group of people outside the hospital on Henry Street.

“Order was restored and one male aged in his 30s was arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station.

“He has since been released pending a file to the DPP,” the spokesperson said.

“There was no reports of any serious injuries. Investigations are ongoing.” 

A video has circulated online of an incident outside the Mercy University Hospital in which a number of people appear to be attempting to pass security to gain access to the hospital. 

More in this section

Man remains in critical condition following aggravated burglary in Cork city  Man remains in critical condition following aggravated burglary in Cork city 
Gardaí continue to question man following fatal stabbing of man in Carrigaline  Gardaí continue to question man following fatal stabbing of man in Carrigaline 
150 people gather in city for Cork Says No to Racism Rally 150 people gather in city for Cork Says No to Racism Rally
<p>Of the 8,839 cases recorded, the majority of cases were among people aged 25 to 44 years (3,331 cases), with 2,376 cases reported among people aged from 45 and 64.</p>

More than 8,800 Covid cases reported in Cork in two weeks

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more