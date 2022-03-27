Man arrested following incident outside Cork hospital is released

A man arrested following an incident outside a hospital in Cork City on Saturday night has been released.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to The Echo that shortly after 11pm on Saturday, gardaí attended at the scene of a disturbance involving a group of people outside the hospital on Henry Street.

“Order was restored and one male aged in his 30s was arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station.

“He has since been released pending a file to the DPP,” the spokesperson said.

“There was no reports of any serious injuries. Investigations are ongoing.”

A video has circulated online of an incident outside the Mercy University Hospital in which a number of people appear to be attempting to pass security to gain access to the hospital.