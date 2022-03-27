More than 8,800 Covid cases reported in Cork in two weeks

More than 8,800 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the 14 days to March 24.

According to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s Epidemiology of Covid-19 in Ireland report, a total of 8,839 cases, detected by PCR test, were recorded in the county for the two–week period.

However, given that the report does not include details on positive cases identified through antigen tests, the actual number of positive cases is likely to be higher.

Of the 8,839 cases recorded, the majority of cases were among people aged 25 to 44 years (3,331 cases), with 2,376 cases reported among people aged from 45 and 64.

Some 1,355 cases were reported among children aged from 0 to 14, 667 cases were reported amongst young people aged from 15 to 24, and 1,110 cases were reported among people aged 65 years and older.

Nationally, 81,440 cases were reported in the same period.

The median age of cases was 40 years.

52 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the two weeks to March 24 including 2 deaths in Cork.