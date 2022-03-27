Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 15:37

Man remains in critical condition following aggravated burglary in Cork city 

The attack occurred at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon. 
Olivia Kelleher

A man in his twenties who was beaten around the head with a hammer by an intruder in Cork city remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The victim’s mother, who is in her sixties, was also attacked during the incident at their home in McCurtain Villas on the southside of Cork city.

The attack occurred at around 4pm yesterday when an intruder forced his way in to the property near College Road in the city.

Both injured parties were transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. The young man underwent surgery following the attack. The woman is also being treated for less serious non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí cordoned off and preserved the scene of the attack and technical experts conducted a full forensic examination of the house. 

Investigating officers hope to recover DNA evidence that could help them trace the attacker.

CCTV footage is being assessed from the area. It is understood the culprit was masked at the time of the attack. He fled the scene of the crime.

Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

In a statement they said "At approximately 4pm, a man forced his way into a property in McCurtain Villas, Cork, and assaulted a man aged in his 20s.

"He was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated, where his condition is currently described as critical.

"A female in her 60s was also assaulted during the incident. She was brought to Cork University Hospital to be treated for her injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area from 3:30 – 4:30pm [Saturday] who may have witnessed anything to come forward. They are particularly keen that anyone who may have camera footage from this area at this time (including dash-cam) to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

