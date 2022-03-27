Gardaí continue to question man following fatal stabbing of man in Carrigaline 

Gardaí are continuing to question a 42-year-old man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man in Carrigaline, Co Cork over the weekend.

The body of Shane Murphy was found in an upstairs room in his home at Seaview Avenue, in the town at around 3.30am yesterday. He had sustained a stab wound to his upper body.

The talented pitch and putt player, who won had won two senior All Ireland titles in match play, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The emergency services had been contacted by his 75-year-old father Weeshie who reported that both he and Shane had been stabbed.

Questioning of a suspect in the case was suspended for a period yesterday as doctors deemed that he required medical treatment.

He was assessed at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and questioning resumed today at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

The man, who was arrested in Passage West in Cork, is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Weeshie Murphy was treated for a stab wound at CUH and will be interviewed by gardaí in the coming days once doctors deem him medically fit.

A post mortem examination was carried out on Mr Murphy yesterday afternoon at CUH by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The results were not released for operational reasons.

The late Shane Murphy was a talented sportsman.

A family friend said “Shane was an outstanding talent in pitch and putt. He was a star who loved the game and competition.

“I only saw him last week at a competition and he came over to say hello. He was a lovely lad, gentle with a great personality and was loved by everyone he was in contact with.

“He had a wide circle of friends and they enjoyed life attending soccer matches at home and abroad.

“His dad Weeshie was very well known in GAA circles and he too played pitch and putt competitively with his local club."

He added: “Shane was a hard-working decent person who was so well liked and everyone is devastated by his death in such tragic and sad circumstances”.

Cork County Board pitch and putt events were cancelled for the duration of the weekend when news of the tragedy emerged.

In a statement Pitch and Putt Ireland spoke of their devastation at the loss of Mr Murphy.

“Pitch and Putt Ireland is both horrified and saddened to learn of the tragedy. The death of Shane and the serious injuries which Weeshie has suffered have immensely shocked us. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family as well as the Raffeen Creek and Rocklodge clubs.”

Meanwhile, door to door enquiries are underway in the area surrounding the property in Carrigaline. A knife was recovered from the scene. It will be forensically examined.

Members of the public who may have noticed suspicious activity in the areas of Carrigaline or Passage West in the early hours of yesterday morning are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.