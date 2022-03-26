Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 22:41

Two injured, one critically, after man forces his way into Cork city centre property 

A man aged in his 20s is in critical condition following the incident in McCurtain Villas. 


Echo reporter

Two people are in hospital this evening after being assaulted by a man who forced his way into a property in Cork city.

A man aged in his 20s is in critical condition following the incident in McCurtain Villas, while a woman aged in her 60s has sustained non-life threatening injuries.

It is understood that the intruder forced his way into the property at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

He then assaulted the man in his 20s, with the woman in her 60s also assaulted during the incident.

Both victims were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the aggravated burglary to come forward.

They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area from 3.30pm to 4.30pm today, and have asked anyone who has camera footage from this area at this time to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

cork gardacork city centre
