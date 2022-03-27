Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 09:02

'Importance of water access: Cork students complete water walks at Gougane Barra

Some participants carried as much as six litres, to highlight water scarcity. 
'Importance of water access: Cork students complete water walks at Gougane Barra

Cork students completing the Green Schools Irish Water Walk for Water challenge at Gougane Barra.

Donal O’Keeffe

A group of over 90 students and teachers from Cork city and county last week completed the Green Schools Irish Water Walk for Water challenge at Gougane Barra, walking almost five kilometres while carrying as much water as they could.

Some participants carried as much as six litres, to highlight water scarcity and to experience the journey travelled every day by women and children to access clean water in parts of the developing world.

The theme for World Water Day 2022 is ‘Groundwater - Making the Invisible Visible’ with a core focus on encouraging everyone to work together to sustainably manage this precious resource.

In Gougane Barra, students learned how important access to clean water is and what actions we can all take to help ensure a clean water supply is available globally.

The students also learned how to construct a ‘tippy tap’, a hand-made device for washing hands with running water, using sticks, stones, string, and an empty bottle.

The Walk for Water challenge is a key part of the water theme of the Green Schools programme, and students who attended the event incorporated games and demonstrations into their walk.

Commenting on the Walk for Water, Brendan English of Irish Water said helping the next generation to understand the importance of conserving water was a key part of Irish Water’s role in safeguarding Ireland’s water supply.

“We are delighted to be partnering with An Taisce's Green Schools Water Theme again this year and hope we can continue into the future,” Mr English said.

Ollie, a 5th class student in Blarney Street CBS said: “We are here to raise awareness of how people in other countries have to walk so long to get water while we can just walk over to our tap, something we take for granted.”

Read More

'It is a ray of hope for our future population': Significant expansion of special school provision across Cork city welcomed 

More in this section

LATEST: Victims of Carrigaline stabbing named as Shane and Weeshie Murphy LATEST: Victims of Carrigaline stabbing named as Shane and Weeshie Murphy
Garda stock LATEST: Man brought to hospital following three-car crash in Cork city  
LATEST: Carrigaline in shock following violent death of 'lovely, gentle young man' LATEST: Carrigaline in shock following violent death of 'lovely, gentle young man'
irish watercork schoolsenvironment
<p>Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the aggravated burglary to come forward.</p>

Two injured, one critically, after man forces his way into Cork city centre property 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more