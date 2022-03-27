'Importance of water access: Cork students complete water walks at Gougane Barra

A group of over 90 students and teachers from Cork city and county last week completed the Green Schools Irish Water Walk for Water challenge at Gougane Barra, walking almost five kilometres while carrying as much water as they could.

Some participants carried as much as six litres, to highlight water scarcity and to experience the journey travelled every day by women and children to access clean water in parts of the developing world.

The theme for World Water Day 2022 is ‘Groundwater - Making the Invisible Visible’ with a core focus on encouraging everyone to work together to sustainably manage this precious resource.

In Gougane Barra, students learned how important access to clean water is and what actions we can all take to help ensure a clean water supply is available globally.

The students also learned how to construct a ‘tippy tap’, a hand-made device for washing hands with running water, using sticks, stones, string, and an empty bottle.

The Walk for Water challenge is a key part of the water theme of the Green Schools programme, and students who attended the event incorporated games and demonstrations into their walk.

Commenting on the Walk for Water, Brendan English of Irish Water said helping the next generation to understand the importance of conserving water was a key part of Irish Water’s role in safeguarding Ireland’s water supply.

“We are delighted to be partnering with An Taisce's Green Schools Water Theme again this year and hope we can continue into the future,” Mr English said.

Ollie, a 5th class student in Blarney Street CBS said: “We are here to raise awareness of how people in other countries have to walk so long to get water while we can just walk over to our tap, something we take for granted.”