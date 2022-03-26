LATEST: Victims of Carrigaline stabbing named as Shane and Weeshie Murphy

The victims of a stabbing incident in Carrigaline in the early hours of this morning have been named locally as 27-year-old Shane Murphy, who died in the attack, and his 75-year-old father Patrick “Weeshie” Murphy, who remains in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital.

A 42-year-old man, who it is understood is known to the victims of the attack, was arrested today and remains in garda custody this evening.

Died early on Saturday morning

Shane Murphy died in the early hours of this morning, after sustaining serious stab wounds at a house in Sea View Avenue in Carrigaline.

Shane Murphy.

He was attended by gardaí and emergency services who were called to the scene at approximately 3.30am, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí were advised that the dead man’s father, Weeshie, had attended Cork University Hospital (CUH) suffering from serious stab wounds, and a person of interest was identified.

Arrest made

That person of interest was arrested approximately ten kilometres away in Passage West some hours later, and is being detained in Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Shane Murphy’s body was removed from the scene shortly before midday today.

Post-mortem carried out

"His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was carried out, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons," Gardaí said on Saturday evening.

Crime scene investigators were at the scene on Saturday morning. Picture: Larry Cummins

The house remains sealed off to facilitate a detailed forensic examination by gardaí, and a number of officers were at the scene this afternoon.

A grey car which is believed to have been connected to the incident was removed from the scene this morning.

Shock in the community

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said there was a great sense of sadness and shock in the community.

“Sea View is a quiet, settled area, it’s one of the older estates in Carrigaline, with many families who have lived in the area for years and this is the last thing you’d expect to hear,” Mr McGrath said.

“I would extend my deepest sympathy to the family at this terrible time, and I would thank the gardaí and the emergency services for their work."

Neighbours in the quiet, well-tended estate expressed their deep shock at the incident, with one neighbour who declined to be named saying she was horrified at the death of a young man she said she had known well.

“He was a lovely, gentle young man, who simply couldn’t do enough for you, and I was only talking to him yesterday.

“He comes from a decent, hardworking family who are good neighbours and kind people, and I couldn’t say enough for them,” the neighbour said.

A local woman, who asked not to be named, said her daughter had gone to secondary school with the deceased man, whom she described as a gentleman.

“He was a genuine lad, and when my daughter heard the news this morning, we were praying there had been a mistake.

“We have a candle lit for his soul, and we’re saying a prayer for his family,” she said.

Appeal for witnesses

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any persons who were in the areas of Carrigaline and Passage West in the early hours of this morning, who may have noticed any activity which caught their attention or can assist in their enquiries, to contact them at Togher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.