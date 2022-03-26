Heavy traffic in Cork as Gardaí deal with serious crash in city 

Emergency services are at the scene of a "serious" multiple car crash on the north side of Cork city this afternoon.

The incident is believed to have occurred not long after 2pm on the N20 near the Blackpool turn-off.

Eyewitness reports say a number of cars, at least three, were involved in the collision.

Gardaí and ambulance personnel are at the scene however it is not clear if there have been any serious injuries.

Traffic is very heavy in the area at the moment and motorists are advised to avoid the route if possible.

