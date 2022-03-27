Man caught with knife in Cork city told Gardaí he stole it to cut steak 

A man with over a hundred previous public order convictions was caught with a knife in Cork city and he claimed that he stole it to cut up a steak.
Barry Hurley of Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Road, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of having a steak knife for an unlawful purpose.
His solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said in mitigation, “He had a steak knife at the time.
Judge Marian O’Leary said, “Indeed.”
Inspector Seán McCarthy said the accused man had five previous convictions for carrying a weapon and 110 for public order offences.
Mr Kelleher said Hurley, who is aged around 60, was blind in one eye as a result of an incident with a nail-gun and also had serious arthritis.
Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a three-month sentence which she suspended on the basis that the accused would keep the peace for two years.