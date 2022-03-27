Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 08:06

Man caught with knife in Cork city told Gardaí he stole it to cut steak 

The man has over a hundred previous public order convictions. 
He claimed that he stole it to cut up a steak. File image. 

Liam Heylin

A man with over a hundred previous public order convictions was caught with a knife in Cork city and he claimed that he stole it to cut up a steak.

Barry Hurley of Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Road, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of having a steak knife for an unlawful purpose.

His solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said in mitigation, “He had a steak knife at the time. 

"He stole the knife to cut the steak.” 

Judge Marian O’Leary said, “Indeed.” 

Inspector Seán McCarthy said the accused man had five previous convictions for carrying a weapon and 110 for public order offences.

Mr Kelleher said Hurley, who is aged around 60, was blind in one eye as a result of an incident with a nail-gun and also had serious arthritis.

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a three-month sentence which she suspended on the basis that the accused would keep the peace for two years.

