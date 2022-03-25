Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 21:55

Gardaí in Cork investigating death of man in Buttevant

The man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital. 
Emergency services were called to the house in O’Brien Terrace in Buttevant on Thursday night. 

Martha Brennan

GARDAÍ in north Cork are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexpected death of a man in his early 60s.

Emergency services were called to a house in O’Brien Terrace in Buttevant shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday night, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood the alarm was raised by the partner of the deceased.

The man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital where an autopsy was carried out. It is expected that the results of the autopsy will determine the course of the investigation.

The house has been sealed off and a technical examination carried out at the scene.

It is understood that door-to-door enquiries took place in Buttevant today.

Sources do not believe that the man was originally from the area.

Speaking with The Echo, Cork county Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden said the community was shocked and saddened to hear the news.

“It’s very sad,” Mr Madden said. “Especially after a week when the community had rallied together to get ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees. 

"After all that positivity, it just makes it even sadder.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know what has happened. Any death, no matter how it happens, however, is tragic.”

